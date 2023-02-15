Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on the state of emergency at Nord Stream for February 22

|Fact-checking
UN, February 15 – RIA Novosti. Russia requested a meeting of the UN Security Council after receiving new data on the explosion of the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the country to the organization, said in a Telegram channel.
“In the light of new information regarding the undermining of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, we requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on February 22 at 15:00 New York time (23:00 Moscow time),” the diplomat wrote.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also announced plans to convene a special meeting on Wednesday afternoon, noting that Russia would demand that some form of investigation be found. At the same time, according to him, the UN Secretary General, through his official representative, has already said that the organization does not have the authority and mandate for this.
Last week, Pulitzer Prize-winning American journalist Seymour Hersh published an article about his investigation into gas pipeline explosions. His publication says that the attack on the Nord Streams was staged by the United States with the help of NATO allies.
According to Hersh, American divers planted explosives during the Baltops exercises last summer, and the Norwegians activated them three months later. US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team, the journalist claims. Later, the Pentagon told RIA Novosti that the United States had nothing to do with undermining Nord Stream.
The attacks on Russian export pipelines took place on September 26, when a gas leak was discovered in four places at once. Sweden, Denmark and Germany are conducting investigations, but they have not yet led to any concrete results. The Kremlin called the accident an act of international terrorism.
