VIENNA, February 15 – RIA Novosti. The next execution of Russian prisoners largely lies on the conscience of the Western curators of Ukraine, said the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control Konstantin Gavrilov.

“Today we will demonstrate the footage received on February 8, in which 26-year-old neo-Nazi Ukrainian Armed Forces Makarenko shoots at point-blank range from a machine gun in the head the Russian military lying on the ground with their hands up, shouting the Nazi salute “glory to Ukraine.” concern. But will the call of the World Organization be heard in Kiev?” – he said, speaking on Wednesday at the plenary meeting of the OSCE Forum for Security Co-operation.

Earlier, OHCHR spokeswoman Marta Hurtado told RIA Novosti that the department considers the video with the execution of Russian prisoners of war by Ukrainian forces to be genuine, OHCHR expressed its concern to the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in this regard.

“The next execution of Russian prisoners largely lies on the conscience of the Western curators of Ukraine, who created this Nazi regime, raised a generation of Ukrainians obsessed with the idea of ​​hatred and national superiority. Covering their crimes with silence, they make such murders possible. In turn, we will not leave them unpunished “, – added Gavrilov.