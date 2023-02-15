WHO refuses to cancel monkeypox global pandemic status

He clarified that the WHO committee held a meeting last Friday. “More than 30 countries continue to report cases of monkeypox, and the possible under-finding of confirmed cases in some regions is a concern, especially in countries where smallpox transmission from animals to humans has been previously reported,” added Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection that is also transmitted between humans. It is usually a mild condition and most people recover within a few weeks, but complications can occur for some. The initial symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion. A rash may develop, often beginning on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body. The rash changes and goes through various stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off.