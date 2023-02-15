Learn about actions to reduce the risk of cancer from childhood | News

Every February 15, the International Day to Fight Childhood Cancer, one of the leading causes of death in this sector of the population, is celebrated in the world in order to raise awareness and sensitize about this disease.

According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), although pediatric cancer is not preventable, early detection can be achieved that lengthens and improves the quality of life of children and can even cure them.

Childhood cancer manifests itself in different types of tumors, among which leukemia, brain cancer, lymphoma, neuroblastoma and Wilms tumor are most frequent.

A smoke-laden environment, drug use or exposure to X-rays during pregnancy, as well as carrying the hepatitis B virus are factors that affect predisposition to cancer.

Annually, around 280,000 people between the ages of 0 and 19 are diagnosed with cancer, while it is estimated that in Latin America and the Caribbean at least 29,000 infants suffer from it each year.

However, recent medical studies have indicated that a healthy lifestyle during pregnancy and early childhood could reduce the risk of suffering from this pathology.

The specialized sources of the entity propose to eat fruits and vegetables daily and avoid fried, roasted and pickled foods; prevent obesity, as it increases the chances of tumors such as colon or endometrial.

They also recommend breastfeeding with breast milk, not exposing yourself to pesticides and providing the corresponding vaccines to the baby, which reduce the chances of acute leukemia.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), other actions include keeping children away from secondhand smoke, reducing exposure to air pollution related to vehicle traffic, avoiding exposure to chemical substances that can cause cancer, limit the amount of radiation used during certain medical tests, among others.

PAHO has specified that in countries with higher incomes, more than 80 percent of affected children are cured, while in low- and middle-income nations the average cure rate is 20 percent.

