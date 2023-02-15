In Madrid, thousands of taxis blocked the area during the protest

|Fact-checking
“Thousands of taxi drivers have reoccupied the Castellana in Madrid. The taxi drivers’ fight is a fight for public services, against labor exploitation and for quality of service,” the Twitter post said.
Thus, taxi drivers, as part of the third protest in recent months, oppose the policy of the chairman of the government of the Autonomous Community of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, who, according to them, transfers the sector into the hands of big business in the form of companies such as Uber, Cabify and Bolt.
The local government is currently finalizing new regulations that will, among other things, allow taxis to roam freely at any time – 24 hours a day, every day of the week, as well as allow car sharing services – users will be able to reserve a seat in a car transporting others. people, which will reduce the price of the trip for each passenger. The process of issuing licenses and hiring drivers will also be simplified.
According to the RTVE TV channel, about 6,000 taxis took part in the protest.
Public discontent is becoming more significant against the backdrop of the upcoming regional government elections, which will be held on May 28.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
