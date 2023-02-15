|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. The new modification of the Russian Tu-160M bomber will become a serious threat to NATO, columnist Peter Suchiu wrote in an article for 19FortyFive.
“Now it (Tu-160M. – Ed.) is the heaviest bomber in the world, it is capable of carrying cruise missiles with nuclear warheads that can destroy targets in remote geographic areas and deep in the rear of continental theaters of war,” he said. .
In an article titled “NATO Should Be Worried: Russia Builds New Tu-160M2 Bombers,” the journalist cautioned against underestimating the news, as the latest modification outperforms other models.
Last year, the Russian aviation strategic nuclear forces were replenished with the Tu-160M missile carrier. This year, three modernized bombers are expected to enter the troops.
