MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. New EU sanctions against Russia could affect semiconductor test equipment, the Wall Street Journal writes, citing the document.

The United States and other Western countries, as the newspaper notes, even at the beginning of the special operation in Ukraine introduced measures aimed at reducing the export of semiconductors to Russia. Now European officials are looking into certain technologies or details that reduce the efficiency of Russia’s supply of semiconductor materials.

“Among the specific technologies being considered for new sanctions are so-called ‘software-controlled’ test equipment. The mechanism searches for specific faults in semiconductor materials. Another technology is being considered in the sanctions package: an electron beam testing system for semiconductors,” the newspaper said.

Since the end of February last year, the EU has approved nine packages of sanctions against Russia, which include financial, trade restrictions, as well as individual sanctions. Currently, personal EU sanctions against Russia apply to 1,386 individuals and 171 organizations.

The Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that the country will cope with the sanctions pressure that the West began to exert on Russia several years ago and continues to increase. Moscow noted that the West lacks the courage to acknowledge the failure of sanctions against the Russian Federation. In the Western countries themselves, opinions have been heard more than once that anti-Russian sanctions are ineffective.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that the policy of containment and weakening of Russia is a long-term strategy of the West, and sanctions have dealt a serious blow to the entire global economy. According to him, the main goal of the West is to worsen the lives of millions of people.