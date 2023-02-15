Switzerland wants to confiscate and return to Kyiv assets from Yanukovych’s entourage

GENEVA, February 15 – RIA Novosti. Switzerland plans to confiscate more than 140 million dollars (130 million francs) from the entourage of former Ukrainian President Yanukovych in support of Kyiv, according to a statement published on the website of the Swiss Foreign Ministry.

“At its meeting on February 15, 2023, the Federal Council decided to start new administrative procedures for the confiscation of assets blocked in Switzerland after the February Ukrainian Revolution of 2014. All assets that can be confiscated – in total more than 130 million francs – will be subject to confiscation procedures in Switzerland “, the document says.

The agency clarifies that these sanctions are not related to Russian sanctions adopted against the Russian Federation after February 24, 2022, and that this is a sign of support for Ukraine.

“These assets will remain blocked until the Swiss administrative justice makes a final decision on their confiscation. If the assets are finally confiscated, they will be returned in the interests of the Ukrainian population under an international agreement,” the country’s Foreign Ministry adds.

Switzerland has joined almost all European sanctions against Russia because of the conflict in Ukraine.

Earlier, Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian Foreign Ministry Ivan Nechaev said that Switzerland had lost its neutral status.