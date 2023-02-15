|Fact-checking
WASHINGTON, February 15 – RIA Novosti. Former director for Russia at the US National Security Council, Fiona Hill, said there was a need for a “diplomatic initiative” that would come from neutral countries and would convince Russian President Vladimir Putin to start negotiations to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
“We need a diplomatic initiative … It should be, it seems to me, countries other than the United States and its Western allies, which in one way or another would demonstrate to Putin behind the scenes that this war is not in their interests and they want him to move into side of the negotiations,” Hill said at a Senate hearing.
Hill served on the National Security Council as Senior Director for Europe and Russia under President Donald Trump and subsequently testified in Congress that sought to impeach him for his telephone conversation with Volodymyr Zelensky.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
