|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. The leader of the KillNet association told Gazeta.Ru about the involvement of Russian hackers in violations of the information system of the German airline Lufthansa.
“We killed the corporate network of Lufthansa employees with three million requests of fat data packets per second. It was an experiment on rats that was successful. Now we know how to stop the work of any airport in the world,” the source said.
The hacker called the attack a response to the decision of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to supply Kyiv with Leopard 2 tanks.
“Who else wants to supply weapons to Ukraine?” he asked.
16:18
In Germany, they said that Kyiv would first be supplied with only half of the Leopard 2 battalion
The Killnet group posted media reports about the problems of the airline on its Telegram channel, accompanied by joyful emojis.
On Wednesday, Lufthansa’s check-in computer system began to malfunction, delaying flights around the world. The company cited cable damage as the cause of the incident.
At the beginning of the week, hackers from the Killnet group reported that they had hacked into the website of the American military base Ramstein in Germany. It hosts meetings of the contact group of NATO countries and their allies in support of Ukraine. In honor of the military facility, the very format of assistance to Kyiv from its Western partners is also unofficially called.
December 16, 2022, 01:25
Killnet hackers hacked US FBI website
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report