There is no instability in Moldova due to the resignation of the government, Sandu said

CHISINAU, February 15 – RIA Novosti. Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that there is no political instability or crisis in the country due to the resignation of the government.

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa announced on February 10 that she was resigning from her post. Together with her, the entire government automatically resigned. Sandu nominated her adviser in the field of security and national defense, former Interior Minister Dorin Recean as a candidate for premiership.

“We do not have political instability, the new government will be approved tomorrow (February 16 – ed.), reforms continue, especially those requested by European institutions, so that Moldova advances on the path of European integration. There is no political crisis in Chisinau, there should be no fears on this matter,” Sandu said on TVR1.

She added that the new government will focus on the security of citizens and the state, on economic development and economic growth.

Rechan in 2010-2012 was Deputy Minister of Information Technology and Communications, then until 2015 he served as Minister of the Interior. In 2016-2022, he worked in various international organizations as a consultant in the field of data and information analysis. Since February 2022, Rechan has been the President’s Defense and National Security Adviser and Secretary of the Supreme Security Council.