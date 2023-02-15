NATO countries can increase defense spending over two percent of GDP

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 – RIA Novosti. A number of NATO countries may decide in the summer to increase defense spending above the 2% of GDP planned by 2024, Hungarian Defense Minister Krysztof Szalai-Bobrovnicki said.

“Hungary is a conscientious ally, because already a year before the deadline it can reach the level of 2% of GDP (defense spending – ed.) … Several allied countries will raise this level higher. A decision on this can be made at the summit planned in July NATO in Vilnius,” Salai-Bobrovnicki was quoted as saying following a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels by the MTI news agency.

According to him, the meeting discussed the strengthening of the eastern wing of the alliance. “In this regard, Hungary also demonstrates excellent results, since of the four new battle groups created on the eastern flank, the Hungarian one was the first to reach full combat capability,” said Szalai-Bobrovnicki.

The Hungarian Defense Minister also recalled that Budapest “continues to oppose any steps leading to further escalation” of the conflict in Ukraine and insists on holding peace talks.

Earlier, he said that Hungary’s defense spending will reach 2% of GDP in 2023, of which a fifth will go to the modernization of the army.

In mid-July, Szalai-Bobrovnicki said he had instructed to increase the combat readiness of the armed forces and conduct intensive exercises in different parts of the country due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the influx of migrants to the southern borders of the country. Earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Budapest now needs to increase the country’s military capabilities. According to him, only a strong national army can guarantee the country’s security and that Hungary will seriously focus on strengthening the national army in the next decade, since European countries cannot rely on the US alone for defense.