Estonia clarifies which Soviet monuments need to be dismantled

HELSINKI, Feb 15 – RIA Novosti. The Estonian parliament at a meeting on Wednesday adopted amendments to the building code and the law on state property, creating grounds for dismantling Soviet monuments from public space, the press service of the supreme legislative body of the Baltic republic reported.

“According to the new regulation, a publicly visible part of a building, as well as a publicly exhibited monument, sculpture, monument and the like, must not incite hatred, support or justify the occupation regime, an act of aggression, genocide, a crime against humanity or a war crime,” it says. in the message.

Previously, there was no corresponding legal norm in the building code.

On February 9, the Estonian government decided to allocate 1.42 million euros to the country’s Ministry of Defense for the dismantling of Soviet monuments, noting that 64 monuments have been removed so far, about 150 more are to be dismantled.

The Estonian government last August announced the start of a campaign to dismantle Soviet military monuments and reburial the remains of soldiers throughout the republic. Under the State Chancellery, a commission on Soviet monuments was created, whose task was to organize the dismantling of tombstones and monuments with Soviet symbols in public places or to replace the tombstones with neutral ones.

The commission counted 322 memorials and monuments over the graves in the country, on which the symbols of Soviet power are applied. Of these, 244 are recommended to be demolished or replaced. A neutral sign with the inscription “Victims of the Second World War” is installed at the site of the dismantled objects.

In the city of Narva, near the border with Russia, on August 16, by order of the government, a T-34 tank monument was dismantled and delivered to the Estonian Military Museum in the village of Viimsi near Tallinn, and six more Soviet military monuments were moved, which caused protests from the city residents.