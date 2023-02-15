The death toll from earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 35,418 | News

The president of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, reported this Tuesday that the death toll increased to 35,418 and more than 105,500 were injured by the earthquakes registered in the country on February 6.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Türkiye thanks international aid after earthquakes

After a presidential cabinet meeting, he also specified that “13,208 wounded are still receiving treatment in our hospitals.”

“With the consensus of all the world‘s experts, the Kahramanmaras earthquakes are considered an exceptional natural phenomenon due to their magnitude, destructiveness and the fact that they occurred consecutively,” Erdoğan said.

In addition, he indicated that serious destructions were reported in the ten provinces most affected by the earthquakes, being Kahramanmaras (epicenter), Hatay, Gaziantep, Adiyaman, Malatya, Adana, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

“Our goal is to complete the construction of high-quality, safe buildings within a year in quantities sufficient to meet housing needs throughout the earthquake zone,” he said.

The president highlighted the work of the search and rescue teams that continue to find survivors under the rubble despite the hours that have elapsed since the earthquakes.

“The number of construction crews deployed in the field reached 12,235, the number of aircraft 76, the number of helicopters 121, the number of ships 26 and the number of UAVs 45,” it said.

President Erdoğan explained that authorities from some 100 countries have responded to the international emergency call made after the earthquakes.

“84 of them have been actively involved in operations on the ground with their 10,943 search and rescue personnel,” he said.

“On behalf of myself and the nation, I would like to express my gratitude to each and every one of our friends who support us with their financial assistance, commitments, moral support and prayers on this dark day,” he said.

According to the Türkiye Emergency and Disaster Management Agency (AFAD), more than 13 million people were affected by the quakes, while more than 195,900 have been evacuated from the affected regions.

On the other hand, the teleSUR correspondent in Syria, Hisham Wannous, reported that in this country “4,500 people lost their lives in areas under the control of the country’s authorities and also in areas under the control of armed groups, while there are more than 5,500 injured people.

In this regard, the Syrian Minister of Health, Hassan Al-Ghobash, reported that the number of deaths and 2,357 injuries from the earthquake in government-controlled areas rose to 1,414.

The official, quoted by the SANA news agency, highlighted the work carried out by the medical and emergency response teams to reach the victims and care for them.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source