St. Petersburg, February 15 – RIA Novosti. The harsh criticism with which former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi addressed Volodymyr Zelensky reflects the opinion of ordinary Italians about his role in the conflict in Ukraine, Stefano Valdegamberi, a member of the regional council of the Veneto region, told RIA Novosti.

On Sunday, Berlusconi harshly criticized Zelensky’s actions, which, in his words, “it was enough to stop attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass” in order to prevent a devastating conflict. He stressed that “he very, very negatively evaluates the behavior of this gentleman,” and noted that he would never go to talk to him.

“Berlusconi expressed what most Italians think about Zelensky. According to the polls, Italians are against war and arms supplies. Today I heard from many people that they support his (Berlusconi’s) statement,” Valdegamberi said.

According to him, the participation of a third party as an intermediary is necessary in order to find a diplomatic solution to the conflict, the reason for which was “someone’s decision” not to apply the Minsk agreements. Waldegamberi noted that diplomacy in this conflict is completely absent, and Europe has missed a great opportunity to act as a mediator and will now pay for it.

At the end of January, the newspaper La Stampa published the results of a poll, according to which 52% of Italians oppose sending new Western weapons to Ukraine. At the same time, the number of opponents of Kyiv’s military support has increased by several percentage points since mid-December. According to the latest data from January 24, 68.5% of respondents answered negatively to the question of whether they support “NATO’s entry into the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.” A third of respondents (33.9%) consider it necessary to support the Kyiv authorities with the help of German Leopard tanks, 58% express their disagreement with such measures.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper reported the day before that, according to polls, the proportion of supporters of anti-Russian sanctions had fallen to 46%, their opponents had risen to 37%, while a year ago 55% were for sanctions, and 31% were against.