MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. The American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Seymour Hersh, who published an article about US involvement in the sabotage of the Russian Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, urged "not to switch" and said that "this is only the first stage."

Earlier it was reported that Hersh accused the leading American media and authorities of hushing up the story of Washington’s involvement in undermining the Nord Stream.

“Don’t switch. We’re only at first base,” Hersh wrote on his blog, using a baseball term. “We can probably learn more about (US President) Joe Biden’s decision not to leave the German government options to think about the lack of cheap gas this winter,” the journalist added.

Hersh’s investigation, which he posted on his own blog, was largely ignored by the mainstream US media, and US authorities repeated that they had nothing to do with last year’s explosions at the bottom of the sea.

Hersh noted that the New York Times and the Washington Post, which had provided him with a platform many times in the past, this time “didn’t publish a word about the pipeline story, didn’t even quote the White House rebuttal.” “Similarly, calls for a full-fledged investigation … from officials in Russia and China have been ignored by the US media,” he added.

American journalist, Pulitzer Prize winner Hersh on February 8 published an article about his investigation of explosions on gas pipelines. His publication says that during the NATO exercises Baltops in the summer of 2022, American divers installed explosives under the Nord Streams, which the Norwegians activated three months later. US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage Nord Stream after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team, Hersh said. According to the journalist, the White House feared that because of the work of the Nord Stream, Germany would not want to provide assistance to Ukraine.

Later, the Pentagon told RIA Novosti that the United States had nothing to do with the blowing up of Russian gas pipelines last year. The White House made a similar statement. The State Department urged to believe the position of the United States

The attacks took place on September 26, 2022, on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe at once – Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany , Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines is unprecedented and it is impossible to estimate the repair time. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation initiated a case on an act of international terrorism. On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that Gazprom was allowed to inspect the site of the explosion and the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the inspection. Putin also said that the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline is an obvious terrorist attack.