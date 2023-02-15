Turkey rescues people from rubble 200 hours after earthquake

ANKARA, February 15 – RIA Novosti. People continue to be found alive under the rubble in Turkey and after 1.5 weeks, or more than 200 hours, after the devastating earthquake, local media write.

Two powerful earthquakes, one after the other, occurred last Monday, February 6, in the southeast of Turkey, affecting 10 provinces of the country, as well as Syria and other neighboring states. According to the latest data, more than 35,000 people were killed in Turkey alone, and more than 105,000 were injured.

As President Tayyip Erdogan said at a briefing on Tuesday, rescue work will continue until all survivors are pulled out from under the rubble. At that time there were already more than 8 thousand.

The stories of the rescued are different. So, some children were able to hide their parents, some remained squeezed under the mattress, which saved their lives. Some even slept, not knowing that their salvation was a miracle.

A touching story took place in the province of Hatay in southern Turkey, where rescuers from Moldova, who came to help their Turkish colleagues, pulled out a three-year-old boy from the rubble.

He spent about 100 hours, or four days, under the rubble of the building. His relative was found dead nearby – he probably covered the child with his body and saved him at the cost of his own life, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Moldova reported.

The rescue of a woman from the rubble in southeastern Turkey 226 hours after the earthquakes, which was written by local media, received particular resonance. Another incident occurred in the same region 212 hours later – a 77-year-old pensioner was rescued from the rubble. Now she is in the hospital.

An interesting rescue operation was reported by the Uzbek Consulate General in Istanbul: rescuers from Uzbekistan, Turkey and Mexico rescued elderly spouses alive from under the rubble in the same Khatai. Husband and wife spent 160 hours under the destroyed structures.

No less impressive was the rescue of a brother and sister, aged 10 and 15, in Khatai, who received help two days after the natural disaster. A six-year-old child spent about the same time trapped in the rubble in the city of Sanliurfa, the capital of the province of the same name. 10 hours after that, in the same city, a one-year-old child was found alive in the wreckage.

In general, as Alexander Gofshtein, the previously honored rescuer of Russia, explained to RIA Novosti, people who found themselves under the rubble after the earthquake can stay alive for about two weeks under “favorable circumstances.”

According to him, the key factors are the weather (in cool weather they survive longer) and the general culture of construction (the more reliable and earthquake-resistant the buildings, the higher the chance to find a cavity and wait for help).