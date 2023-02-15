Health alert declared for Marburg virus in Equatorial Guinea | News

The Government of Equatorial Guinea declared a state of health alert on Monday due to the Marburg virus after confirming an outbreak of the disease in the provinces of Kie-Ntem and Wele-Nzas.

The Equatorial Guinean Ministry of Health indicated in a statement that an “unusual epidemiological situation” was detected in the districts of Nsok Nsomo and Ebibeyin, in the province of Kie-Ntem, due to the death of nine people who presented fever, weakness, vomiting and diarrhea with blood.

In this sense, the Minister of Health and Social Welfare (Minsabs), Mintoa Ondo Ayecaba, together with the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), Matshidiso Moeti, appeared at a press conference to give the official version of the deaths .

The declaration was made after the analyzes of blood samples yielded results in certified laboratories outside of Equatorial Guinea.

The Minsabs affirms that so far, the epidemic has 16 suspected cases that remain isolated in hospitals, as they are direct contact with the deceased; while another 21 people are under surveillance in their homes for being a second contact.

Likewise, in the Kie-Ntem district, some 4,000 people are quarantined in their homes, with daily control by Health and mobility restriction, according to the measures established by the Government of Equatorial Guinea.

The Marburg virus is a disease similar to Ebola, classified by the WHO as highly infectious and with a mortality rate of 88 percent, which causes headaches, vomiting blood and muscle pain.

Contagion occurs after contact of people with infected blood or body fluids and tissues.

