Blinken urged Serbia to side with Ukraine

WASHINGTON, February 15 – RIA Novosti. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on Serbia to join support for Ukraine in the conflict with Russia.
“I also call on Serbia to support Ukraine in a war that Russia is unprovoked, unjustified and brutally waging. The United States welcomes Serbia’s signals of support for Ukraine at the UN. We must be united in supporting the right of the Ukrainian people to choose their own future,” Blinken said in a statement on on the Day of Statehood of Serbia.
The Secretary of State added that the United States supports Serbia’s ambitions to become part of the European Union and is ready to work with it and “our European partners” to achieve this goal.
Blinken urged Serbia to normalize relations with Kosovo, promising that “hard compromises” would pay off.
“I am confident that the normalization of relations between Serbia and Kosovo will bring security and prosperity to Serbia and all the inhabitants of the Western Balkans. Of course, Serbian and Kosovo leaders will have to make difficult compromises for this, but the benefits for the Serbian people and the entire region will be great,” said the Secretary of State .
In the United States called one of the conditions for the start of negotiations on Ukraine
