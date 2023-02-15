Dodon invited the Moldovan opposition to prepare for large-scale protests

CHISINAU, February 15 – RIA Novosti. Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon invited the country’s opposition forces to sit down at the negotiating table to prepare large-scale protests.

Earlier, the opposition party Shor announced that it was resuming protests against rising electricity tariffs and rising prices. The organizers appealed to the parties of socialists and communists, as well as the “national alternative movement” of the mayor of Chisinau, Ion Ceban, with an appeal to support the protests.

“I have always supported protests, but I think that we should all protest together. It is better now for the entire opposition – left, right – to sit down at the table. And prepare for the spring not just some kind of protest, it will not give anything, but large-scale systemic actions”, Dodon told reporters in Chisinau.

On Monday, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said that attempts were being prepared in the republic to change the constitutional order with the participation of opposition forces, including the Shor party.

In the spring of 2022, opposition protests began in Moldova against rising prices and the economic crisis. Separate actions were carried out by the Socialist Party, which was previously headed by Dodon, and the Shor Party. Dodon was detained in May and placed under house arrest. According to the charges brought against Dodon, he is charged with accepting a bribe of up to $1 million from the former leader of the Democratic Party, oligarch Vladimir Plahotniuc. Allegedly, this money was requested by the ex-president to pay for the current expenses of the Socialist Party, including for paying salaries to employees of the same political force. The former president completely denies his guilt and believes that the cases against him were initiated for political reasons.