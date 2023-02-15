Hot air balloon incident won’t affect US-China relations, Harris says

|Fact-checking
“I don’t think so, no,” Harris responded to a question about whether the balloon incident should affect U.S.-China relations.
The United States admits that China‘s balloon could have hit their sky by accident, media write
The Vice President emphasized that the administration of US President Joe Biden in its relations with Beijing uses an approach based on competition, but not on conflict or confrontation. She noted that she said this to Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held in Bangkok last November.
It is noted that Harris conducted the interview about 24 hours before she was scheduled to fly from Washington to the Munich Security Conference as part of the American delegation led by her. At the same time, the vice president said that no talks were planned between her and a high-ranking Chinese diplomat, who will also be present at the event.
Earlier it was reported that the US military shot down four air targets in recent days, including a Chinese balloon that crossed the US and intercepted over the Atlantic. In Washington they say that the balloon was launched for the purpose of espionage, in Beijing they say that we are talking about a lost civilian weather balloon. The affiliation and purpose of the other three objects shot down the other day have not yet been determined.
Chinese Foreign Ministry vows countermeasures to US sanctions
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
