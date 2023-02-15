Roskosmos published a picture of the destroyed quarters in Turkish Antakya

MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. Roskosmos published images from the Kanopus-V satellite showing buildings destroyed by the earthquake in the Turkish city of Antakya. Roskosmos published images from the Kanopus-V satellite showing buildings destroyed by the earthquake in the Turkish city of Antakya.

“Roscosmos satellite Kanopus-V filmed the consequences of the earthquake in the South-East of the country,” the Telegram channel said in a statement.

Earlier, Roskosmos said that, at the request of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, all the forces and means of the Russian space group for remote sensing of the Earth, as well as the means of the International Charter on Space and Major Disasters, were used to conduct space monitoring of the territory in southeast Turkey.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.7 struck southeastern Turkey on the morning of February 6. It, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has become the strongest since 1939. On the afternoon of the same day, another earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck. According to the latest data, 35 thousand people died, more than 105 thousand were injured.