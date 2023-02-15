More than 7 million children affected by earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria | News

The United Nations Children’s Fund of the United Nations Organization (Unicef) warned this Tuesday that, after the large-magnitude earthquakes that affected Türkiye and Syria, more than seven million Syrian and Turkish children were affected and need humanitarian aid urgently.

CMIO.org in sequence:

The death toll from earthquakes in Türkiye rises to 35,418

A week after the earthquakes and the more than 1,600 aftershocks, Unicef ​​praised the need to help the children of Türkiye and Syria who, despite the fact that the figures for the victims are imprecise, 4,600,000 are known to live in the 10 affected Turkish provinces and more than 2,500,000 in northwestern Syria.

“The children and families of Türkiye and Syria are facing unimaginable hardship in the aftermath of these devastating earthquakes,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, adding that it is imperative to ensure that all survivors receive support and Needed help, especially infants.

Hundreds of thousands of children are enduring desperate conditions in Syria and Türkiye.

The earthquakes have left many without homes and in need of critical supplies to withstand frigid weather.

As UNICEF reaches them with life-saving support, you can help by donating now.

— UNICEF (@UNICEF)

February 14, 2023

“We must do everything in our power to ensure that all those who have survived this catastrophe receive emergency aid, including clean water and sanitation, essential health and nutrition supplies, and mental health support for children and the girls. And not only now, but also in the long term, ”she noted.

Many families have lost their homes and are in temporary shelters, schools, specialized care centers for children and other basic service infrastructures were destroyed.

Likewise, the number of deaths between both countries exceeds 35,000 and although the number is still uncertain, it is estimated that a significant number of these may be minors.

The international body for the rights of children assures that it continues to work to attend to the emergency of those affected, while the teams in the field work to supply basic sanitary products, blankets, clothing, drinking water and others.

However, UNICEF recognizes that the needs and challenges are numerous and complex, due to the destruction of infrastructures such as roads and hospitals, as many personnel and first aid teams from allied organizations have died or are injured or displaced, while that their means have suffered damage.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source