MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Viktor Baloga said that Hungary included him in the list of persons posing a threat to national security. Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Viktor Baloga said that Hungary included him in the list of persons posing a threat to national security.

“I received an award from a petty figure of our time Orban – I am a threat to the national security of Hungary. It is significant that the Hungarian authorities were” scared “of me on the day the state symbol of Ukraine was installed – a trident instead of the imperial symbol of” Great Hungary “turul in Mukachevo Castle,” he wrote on his page on Facebook*.

16:21 The Council of Europe will appeal to the Commission on the oppression of the Hungarians in Ukraine

According to Baloga, in addition to him, the list also includes “patriots from different spheres and regions”, in particular representatives of the SBU, who are conducting a case against the leader of the “Party of Hungarians of Ukraine” Vasyl Brenzovich, as well as Lviv activists.

Victor Baloga – Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, from 2006 to 2009, during the presidency of Viktor Yushchenko, he served as head of the secretariat of the President of Ukraine. In addition, from 1999 to 2001, and then in 2005, he was the chairman of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration. Baloga’s son Andrei is the mayor of Mukachevo in the Transcarpathian region.

In October, the authorities of the city of Mukachevo in the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine decided to dismantle the Hungarian symbols – the turul eagle, located in the Palanok castle, and replace it with a Ukrainian trident. Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that a protest had been expressed to a representative of the Ukrainian embassy.

Earlier, the Ukrainian language ombudsman Taras Kremin said that schools in the Transcarpathian region of Ukraine, where many ethnic Hungarians live, revealed problems in organizing education in the Ukrainian language. According to local media reports, Hungarian flags were removed from public institutions in the city of Mukachevo and local villages, and several heads of Hungarian institutions close to the Society of Hungarian Culture of Transcarpathia were fired. State Secretary of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry for Bilateral Relations Tamas Menzer called the oppression of the Hungarian national minority in Ukrainian Transcarpathia unacceptable and called on local authorities to stop “atrocities” against the Hungarians. Hungarian President Katalin Nowak said that in a letter to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, she made comments about the law on national minorities regarding the situation of Hungarians in Transcarpathia, but he did not respond.

*Meta activity (social networks Facebook, Instagram) is banned in Russia as extremist