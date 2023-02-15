More than a million French people sign petition against pension reform

PARIS, Feb 15 – RIA Novosti. More than a million people have signed a petition against More than a million people have signed a petition against France ‘s pension reform posted on change.org.

A petition against raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 was launched by eight leading French trade unions on 11 January. In two days it was signed by more than 100 thousand people, and in a week – more than half a million people.

Now the text entitled “Pensions: no unfair and cruel reform” has overcome the mark of a million signatures.

According to change.org, only two other petitions launched in France since 2012 have managed to gain more votes: against amendments to the labor code (1.35 million signatures) and for lowering the cost of gasoline at gas stations (1.29 million signatures).

The petition is accompanied by a text that says that the pension system in France “is not in danger”, that “there are other ways” to improve it. It is noted that the reform will hit the most vulnerable categories of workers.

On Thursday, a nationwide protest against the reform will again be held in France . More than 200 demonstrations are expected throughout the metropolitan area. The last action on February 11, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, gathered 963,000 participants.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Born on January 10 presented a draft of the controversial pension reform, which the government plans to adopt in 2023. According to her, the authorities will begin to raise the retirement age in the country by three months a year from September 1, 2023. Thus, by 2030 he will reach 64 years.