MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will suffer huge losses due to a lack of experience with NATO combat vehicles, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said in an interview with YouTube channel Richard Medhurst. The Armed Forces of Ukraine will suffer huge losses due to a lack of experience with NATO combat vehicles, retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter said in an interview with YouTube channel Richard Medhurst.

“Ukrainian soldiers cannot fight on modern Western tanks, and we will not be able to train them in the time allotted for this. This is all a hoax,” he said.

According to the military, enhanced retraining will be required in order for the Ukrainians to be able to transfer from their equipment to NATO. Differences in control systems will cause fighters to become slower on the battlefield, which will cost them their lives, Ritter explained.

“In a stressful situation, soldiers will forget what they were taught in Britain, their muscle memory will push them to act according to the original algorithm. This will lead to a hitch, and then it will be too late, they will be immediately destroyed,” the expert noted.

15:22Special military operation in Ukraine “We didn’t take that into account.” In the United States called on the Armed Forces of Ukraine to prepare for new problems

For Kyiv, it would be even better to abandon the Western Leopard 2 and M1 tanks altogether, as this would help to avoid many logistical problems, including retraining the military, Ritter concluded.

In January, the German government, after pressure from NATO allies, said it would transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and allow German tanks to be supplied to other countries that have them. Berlin at the first stage plans to provide a company of 14 A6 combat vehicles from the stocks of the Bundeswehr.

Poland, for its part, also promised to send 14 tanks of this model, noting that deliveries are scheduled for March. Before that, the country had already transferred about 250 T-72 tanks to Ukraine.

The United States also announced the dispatch of a battalion complex – 31 units of modern Abrams combat vehicles of its own production. At the same time, the White House specified that the deliveries would take many months.

Moscow sent a note to NATO countries last spring because of the supply of weapons to the Kyiv regime. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains military equipment for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for the Russian army. According to him, the United States and the alliance are directly involved in the conflict – not only by supplying weapons, but also by training personnel in the UK, Germany Italy and other countries.