Lavrov commented on the West’s silence on Hersh’s investigations

MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on the investigations of the American journalist Seymour Hersh on the possible involvement of the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on the investigations of the American journalist Seymour Hersh on the possible involvement of the United States in undermining the Russian gas pipelines Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2, said that Western governments seek to hush up the topic and “keep in check” the media.

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov previously expressed surprise that Hersh’s investigation was not widely reported in the Western media. According to him, this may be somewhat controversial, but very serious and important publication, which should provoke an acceleration of the international investigation. The American journalist Seymour Hersh himself hinted that his investigation into US involvement in undermining the Russian Nord Stream gas transportation system could be continued.

“Now we are seeing a trend, just like George Orwell, in the work of Western governments in their desire to keep the media in check. One example is the reaction that is observed in the West in response to a very specific, based on many facts, exposing Hersh in connection with Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 explosions,” Lavrov said, speaking at a working meeting with heads of foreign media bureaus accredited in Russia.

The minister noted that if something similar were attributed to Russia in relation to, for example, the Canada-US oil pipeline, journalists “would have no other job,” and they would be forced to write only about it. “And here – a sensation based only on facts. We have long assumed their existence, but nevertheless, this is a serious journalist who does not give up his words, from his investigations. On the contrary, he confirms them daily and, as it were, calls for a conversation those who are mentioned in his investigation. And what kind of reaction? Yes, none,” the diplomat added.

Hersh’s investigation into the US authorities’ involvement in the Nord Stream terrorist attack did not receive wide coverage in the foreign press. A number of major publications in the US and Britain chose to ignore it. In particular, a week after the article was published, such major American media as the New York Times and the Washington Post did not write anything about it. In addition, the investigation was not covered by a number of British media, such as the Financial Times and the Guardian.

The attacks took place on September 26, 2022, on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe at once – Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany , Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines is unprecedented and it is impossible to estimate the repair time. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines. On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that Gazprom was allowed to inspect the site of the explosion and the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the inspection. Putin also said that the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline is an obvious terrorist attack.