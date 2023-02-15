Alert about substances released by derailed train in Ohio | News

After the derailment of a train at the beginning of February in the community of East Palestine, located in Ohio, United States (USA), this Tuesday they alerted about the environmental and health damage that the toxic chemical substances released can cause.

The Democracy Now! indicated that concerns have grown in Ohio about a larger public health and environmental disaster than has been reported thus far.

“Data released by the Environmental Protection Agency on Sunday show that the train contained more toxic and cancer-causing chemicals than initially reported,” it said.

On February 3, a freight train operated by the Norfolk Southern Railroad derailed in East Palestine, near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.

Of 150 carriages, about 50 went off the tracks and some were carrying vinyl chloride, a colorless gas that is highly flammable and considered a potent carcinogen, mainly linked to liver cancer.

Given the fact, two days later the governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine, through his account on the social network Twitter asked the nearby residents of the area of ​​the derailment, who had not yet left their homes, “to evacuate immediately due to the possibility of a big explosion”.

Ohio authorities ordered the controlled burning of the substance to take place. “This procedure caused a large fire and a column of smoke,” Democracy Now! in your note.

“The Ohio Department of Natural Resources estimates that the spill killed more than 3,500 fish in the surrounding waterways (…) Residents have reported sore throats, burning eyes and respiratory problems,” he added.

For her part, the dean of the School of Public Health at the University of Washington, Lynn Goldman, explained that the particles of this substance that persist in the environment are more dangerous than the smoke vapors generated by its burning.

“Until a thorough assessment has been made, soot and any other material, in my opinion, should be treated as contaminated with vinyl chloride and/or dioxins or other contaminants until proven otherwise,” he said.

There were other cars on the train carrying combustible liquids, butyl acrylate and benzene residue.

Other derailments

The day before, the Splendora Police Department, in Texas, reported that a Union Pacific train derailed in the morning and indicated that it was carrying “hazardous materials.”

The police specified that there was a collision between the train and an 18-wheeler truck. When they arrived at the scene, the truck driver had already passed away.

On the other hand, another train derailment was also reported in South Carolina. Local media reported that some of the wheels of several wagons came off the tracks, which caused it to stop without causing a major accident.





