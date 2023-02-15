Panama bus crash kills 33

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. A bus carrying migrants fell off a cliff in Panama, killing at least 33 people and injuring 23, local newspaper Siglo reported, citing the fire department.
According to the newspaper, the accident occurred at about 4:40 am local time (12.40 Moscow time), a bus carrying migrants fell off a cliff in the province of Chiriqui. There were about 60 passengers on the bus.
“23 injured were sent to hospitals, 33 died due to an accident in the district of Gualaca in the province of Chiriqui,” the head of the local fire service, Edilberto Armueles, quoted the publication as saying.
Earlier, Panama’s President Laurentino Cortiso tweeted about the death of 15 passengers as a result of an accident.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
