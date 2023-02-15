Lavrov explained the refusal of Sweden and Denmark to give an answer on Nord Stream

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. Denmark and Sweden have not responded to letters from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin regarding the Nord Stream explosions for six months, and the silence hides the failure of attempts to gloss over the responsibility of the West and the United States in blowing up gas pipelines, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.
“For half a year they have been silent like a fish on ice, and since September neither the Swedes nor the Danes have responded to the official letters of our Prime Minister Mishustin, who very politely offered to appoint some kind of contact person with whom it would be possible to conduct a conversation, since this happened in territorial waters in the exclusive zone of Sweden and Denmark, and the pipelines are the property of a Russian company,” Lavrov said during a working meeting with the heads of foreign media bureaus accredited in Russia.
“I think this is rudeness. But this rudeness hides the complete failure of attempts to obscure the responsibility of the collective West, led by the United States, in this sabotage, in organizing this terrorist act,” the head of Russian diplomacy added.
The attacks took place on September 26, 2022, on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe at once – Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany, Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines is unprecedented and it is impossible to estimate the repair time. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines. On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that Gazprom was allowed to inspect the site of the explosion and the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the inspection. Putin also said that the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline is an obvious terrorist attack.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
