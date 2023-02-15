Lavrov explained the refusal of Sweden and Denmark to give an answer on Nord Stream

“For half a year they have been silent like a fish on ice, and since September neither the Swedes nor the Danes have responded to the official letters of our Prime Minister Mishustin, who very politely offered to appoint some kind of contact person with whom it would be possible to conduct a conversation, since this happened in territorial waters in the exclusive zone of Sweden and Denmark, and the pipelines are the property of a Russian company,” Lavrov said during a working meeting with the heads of foreign media bureaus accredited in Russia.