MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. The West lies to Russia about the terrorist attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines, just as it lied about the lack of alternatives to the Minsk agreements and their observance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
“What are the recent cynical confessions of the former leaders of Germany and France, Merkel and Hollande, that they needed the Minsk package of measures, approved by the UN Security Council, in order to buy time and allow Kiev to build up its military potential. … Speaking in- Simply put, everyone lied to us: as they lie now, hiding the truth about the terrorist attacks on the Nord Streams,” Lavrov said on Wednesday, speaking in the State Duma.
In the same vein, the minister recalled, the ex-president of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko, followed by Volodymyr Zelensky, spoke out in the same vein: these public statements mean “surrendering” for the disruption of the Minsk agreements, which Western leaders proclaimed as an uncontested basis for a settlement in Donbass.
The terrorist attacks took place on September 26, 2022, on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe at once – Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2. Germany, Denmark and Sweden do not rule out targeted sabotage. The Nord Stream operator Nord Stream AG reported that the state of emergency on gas pipelines is unprecedented and it is impossible to estimate the repair time. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation initiated a case on an act of international terrorism after the damage to the Nord Stream gas pipelines. On October 31, Russian President Vladimir Putin reported that Gazprom was allowed to inspect the site of the explosion and the head of the company, Alexei Miller, reported to him about the inspection. Putin also said that the explosion on the Nord Stream gas pipeline is an obvious terrorist attack.
