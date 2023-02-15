Lavrov called accusations from Paris because of Africa a clinical case

MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, commenting on the accusations of Paris against Moscow on the African issue, said that this is a clinical case, which speaks of an attempt to “shift from a sick head to a healthy one.”
Earlier, the French Foreign Ministry, in response to criticism by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, accused Russia of pursuing a “neo-colonial policy” in Africa.
Paris, which, together with other Eurogrands, has committed numerous bloody crimes on the continent, and today openly considering Africa as its backyard, is making accusations against Moscow, which played a leading decisive role in liberating the continent from colonial oppression, in promoting the formation of their statehood, creating the foundations economy and defense capability. A clinical case. As they say, from a sore head to a healthy one. Comments are superfluous,” the minister said, speaking as part of the government hour in the State Duma.
