|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report
Earlier, the French Foreign Ministry, in response to criticism by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, accused Russia of pursuing a “neo-colonial policy” in Africa.
“Paris, which, together with other Eurogrands, has committed numerous bloody crimes on the continent, and today openly considering Africa as its backyard, is making accusations against Moscow, which played a leading decisive role in liberating the continent from colonial oppression, in promoting the formation of their statehood, creating the foundations economy and defense capability. A clinical case. As they say, from a sore head to a healthy one. Comments are superfluous,” the minister said, speaking as part of the government hour in the State Duma.
January 30, 11:27 Media wars
Foreign Ministry responded to France‘s attempts to counter Russian media in Africa
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
|Fact-checking
|Autentic
|DMCA
|Report