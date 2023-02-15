They find a cat 178 hours after the earthquake in Türkiye | News

After spending 178 hours under the rubble, and during the ninth day of searching after the earthquake in Türkiye, the authorities confirmed on Tuesday the discovery of a living cat.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Rescuers rescue two other young men in Kahramanmarash, Türkiye

During all this time, the animal survived under the rubble of a seven-story building in the city of Adiyaman and was saved by one of the rescue groups operating in the country.

The cat was handed over to the vet for examination, and given the name Umut, which translates from Turkish as Hope.

Meanwhile, emergency teams found 35-year-old Ysegul Bayir alive in Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of the first 7.8-magnitude earthquake in Türkiye, while a Syrian refugee was also saved in Hatay.

Likewise, hours before, two young people were also assisted in Kahramanmarash, while Fatma Gungor, 77, was rescued in the city of Adiyaman, in southern Turkey, 212 hours after the earthquake occurred.

On the other hand, 12-year-old Berat Yucel was rescued in the same district, 207 hours after the first of two strong earthquakes that devastated southern Türkiye.

Following these news, the country’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reported 35,418 deaths from the earthquake on February 6.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source