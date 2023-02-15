|Fact-checking
“Together with our Chinese friends, we are energetically working to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership, which has reached a historically unprecedented high level. The current link between Moscow and Beijing cements the foundation of the emerging polycentric architecture,” he said during a speech at the Government Hour in the State Duma.
According to him, relations of a special privileged strategic partnership are developing with India, ties with Brazil, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are being strengthened.
10:24
China put the United States in its place, recalling the “Chernobyl in Ohio”
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
