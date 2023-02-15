Russia and China are working to strengthen partnership, Lavrov said

MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. Moscow and Beijing are working to strengthen their strategic partnership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
“Together with our Chinese friends, we are energetically working to strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership, which has reached a historically unprecedented high level. The current link between Moscow and Beijing cements the foundation of the emerging polycentric architecture,” he said during a speech at the Government Hour in the State Duma.
According to him, relations of a special privileged strategic partnership are developing with India, ties with Brazil, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa are being strengthened.
