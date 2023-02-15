Lavrov says attempts to isolate Russia have failed

|Fact-checking
MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that attempts to isolate Russia have failed, and the West is forced to admit this.
“Attempts to isolate Russia have failed, and our enemies have to admit it too,” the minister said, speaking at the State Duma of the Russian Federation during the “Government Hour.”
Lavrov added that “the foreign policy course approved by the president for the firm defense of national interests and at the same time openness to broad, equal, international cooperation is proving its effectiveness.”
12:32
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
