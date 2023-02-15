China and EU to hold dialogue on human rights soon

|Fact-checking
BEIJING, Feb 15 – RIA Novosti. China and the EU have agreed to resume human rights dialogue, suspended amid mutual sanctions due to the situation in China‘s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and will take place in Brussels soon, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Wednesday.
“In accordance with the parties’ agreements, the 38th China-EU Human Rights Dialogue will be held in Brussels in the near future,” the diplomat said.
He noted that the parties will exchange views on progress and international cooperation in the field of human rights.
“China is ready to engage in constructive dialogue and cooperation on the issue of human rights with all parties, including the EU, on the basis of equality and mutual respect, in order to improve mutual understanding and broaden consensus,” he said.
Politico previously reported that the European Union is expected to resume its human rights dialogue with China this month. The dialogue was suspended after EU foreign ministers placed four Chinese citizens and one organization on the sanctions list in March 2021 for violating human rights in connection with the persecution of the “Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.” China responded by imposing sanctions on 10 individuals and four organizations from the EU for undermining China‘s sovereignty and interests, as well as deliberately spreading lies and misinformation.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
