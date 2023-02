China and EU to hold dialogue on human rights soon

Politico previously reported that the European Union is expected to resume its human rights dialogue with China this month. The dialogue was suspended after EU foreign ministers placed four Chinese citizens and one organization on the sanctions list in March 2021 for violating human rights in connection with the persecution of the “Uighur Muslim minority in Xinjiang.” China responded by imposing sanctions on 10 individuals and four organizations from the EU for undermining China ‘s sovereignty and interests, as well as deliberately spreading lies and misinformation.