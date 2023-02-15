Qatar will send 10,000 mobile homes to Türkiye | News

The State of Qatar announced on Tuesday that it will send 10,000 cabins and mobile homes to Türkiye to house survivors of the earthquake that struck on February 6.

CMIO.org in sequence:

The death toll from earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria rises to more than 36,000

The facilities were used during the Soccer World Cup to house some of the 1.4 million fans that flooded the small country during the days of that event.

The Qatar Fund for Development indicated that actions for the shipment of an initial batch of 350 structures began on Sunday.

������������ | Qatar is sending 10,000 container houses for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey. These were used as World Cup accommodation. pic.twitter.com/IL1TlERW3I

– World Alert (@ AlertaMundial2)

February 14, 2023

The earthquakes that shook south-eastern Türkiye destroyed the infrastructure of tens of thousands of buildings, causing collapses and severe damage, leaving millions of people homeless.

Given this situation, the shelters collapsed in the days after the earthquake and many people have had to sleep outdoors in rainy winter weather.

Likewise, it has joined the sending of planes loaded with supplies to Türkiye and Syria, as well as rescuers.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated that 26 million people were affected by the earthquake and launched an urgent appeal to raise $42.8 million to finance immediate health needs.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source