The UN is ready to help Russia in supporting Ukrainian refugees in the country

On February 2, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that over 1.4 million citizens of Ukraine had received a Russian passport since 2019, an “unprecedentedly comfortable migration regime” was created for them, and “Western countries limited themselves to a minimum period of support for the accommodation of Ukrainian citizens who arrived, without offering them any alternatives to refugee status”. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation added that “those citizens who did not apply for registration of migration documents were granted the right to stay in the country indefinitely and get a job, subject to the registration of biometric data.”