The UN is ready to help Russia in supporting Ukrainian refugees in the country

GENEVA, February 15 – RIA Novosti. The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is ready to provide assistance to Ukrainian refugees in Russia if The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is ready to provide assistance to Ukrainian refugees in Russia if Moscow asks for it, Head of the Office Filippo Grandi said at a briefing.

“We have repeatedly told the Russian Federation that we are ready to do more, if necessary, to help Ukrainian refugees in the country. It does not matter what kind of support we are talking about. This offer is still relevant,” he said.

February 1, 19:28 Refugees from Ukraine went to court in Switzerland because of low benefits

The UN has previously called for $5.6 billion in 2023 to help Ukrainians in the country, as well as refugees in 10 countries, but not in Russia.

More than 2.8 million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Russia since February 24, 2022, according to the UNHCR.

Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin called its goal “the protection of people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years.” For this, according to him, it is planned to carry out “demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine”, to bring to justice all war criminals responsible for “bloody crimes against civilians” in Donbass.

10:52 In the Kharkiv region, they told about the filtration point organized by the SBU

On February 2, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that over 1.4 million citizens of Ukraine had received a Russian passport since 2019, an “unprecedentedly comfortable migration regime” was created for them, and “Western countries limited themselves to a minimum period of support for the accommodation of Ukrainian citizens who arrived, without offering them any alternatives to refugee status”. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation added that “those citizens who did not apply for registration of migration documents were granted the right to stay in the country indefinitely and get a job, subject to the registration of biometric data.”

In July last year, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia had evacuated almost 2.8 million people from dangerous areas of Ukraine, the DPR and LPR.