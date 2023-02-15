Lavrov: Russia is radically revising international obligations

MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. Russia is reviewing its obligations in international organizations in which Russia is reviewing its obligations in international organizations in which Moscow ‘s interests are being infringed upon, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

“The work is going on across the entire spectrum of our international obligations. In this regard, the topic of contributions to organizations where our interests are being infringed is also being considered. We are delaying the payment of contributions,” Lavrov said during a speech at the “Government Hour” in the State Duma.

“This happened, say, in the organization for the prohibition of chemical weapons, where an illegitimate mechanism contrary to the convention was introduced for other structures as a whole. This work is in full swing, because we have several hundred such treaties and conventions there,” the minister added.

According to him, “a number of treaties that belong to the same category, under which they are trying to infringe on our rights, are under consideration by the government under the law on international treaties, in which the Foreign Ministry acts as a coordinator.”

“We are now conducting an appropriate inventory. We are withdrawing from some conventions and agreements that have already lost their relevance. There is no politics here,” the head of Russian diplomacy added.