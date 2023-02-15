Kazakhstan still continues negotiations on oil supplies to Germany

ASTANA, Feb 15 – RIA Novosti. Oil deliveries from Kazakhstan to Oil deliveries from Kazakhstan to Germany , which were previously planned to start in the first half of February via the Druzhba oil pipeline, have not yet been launched – there are no technical problems to start pumping, but the buyer and supplier of raw materials continue commercial negotiations, Deputy Energy Minister of Kazakhstan Askhat Khasenov said.

Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov said in early February that the republic would send the first 20,000 tons of oil via the Druzhba pipeline to Germany in the first half of February.

“In the transportation schedule, this volume for February is stated. Today, negotiations are underway between the buyer and the supplier of oil (…). There are no technical restrictions. During the first negotiations, historically, a lot of questions arise, they require a certain amount of time (…). they (suppliers – ed.) do not remove this volume from the schedule, and we do not see any restrictions until the end of February,” Khasenov said at a press conference on Wednesday in Astana.

“We are connecting to the Druzhba oil pipeline through the (oil pipeline – ed.) Atyrau-Samara, we also read information from the media on the shelling, but the authorized transportation company – Transneft – did not give us any restrictions on technical conditions. Thus , we see no barriers today, commercial negotiations are underway between the supplier and the buyer,” he added.

Transneft announced on December 29 that it had received an application from Kaztransoil for a reserve of additional capacity of the Druzhba oil pipeline for transit to Germany in the amount of 1.2 million tons for 2023. This information was later confirmed by the company itself in Kazakhstan. It was clarified that 300 thousand tons of this is expected to be pumped in the first quarter, including 20 thousand – only in January.

The German government said in September that it would hold talks with Kazakhstan on the purchase of oil with transportation through the Druzhba pipeline to provide additional volumes for refineries in the city of Schwedt and replace oil from Russia. Now Kazakhstan uses transit through the “Druzhba”, sending about 10 million tons of oil per year in the direction of the port in Ust-Luga.