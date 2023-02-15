|Fact-checking
“We turned to the UN and raised this issue there. We are preparing a special meeting of the Security Council. We will demand that some form of investigation be found,” he said during a speech at a government hour in the State Duma.
West lies to Russia about what happened at Nord Stream, Lavrov believes
At the same time, the minister noted that the UN Secretary General, through his official representative, has already said that the organization does not have the authority and mandate to conduct such investigations.
“With all due respect, we do not agree with this position,” Lavrov added.
At the end of September last year, explosions occurred simultaneously on two Russian export gas pipelines to Europe. Vladimir Putin called it “an obvious act of terrorism”, the authorities of Germany, Denmark and Sweden did not rule out a targeted sabotage. The operator of Nord Stream, Nord Stream AG, reported unprecedented damage to infrastructure and noted that it was impossible to estimate the time frame for repairs.
In February, American journalist Seymour Hirsch published an article about his investigation into the accident. His publication says that during the NATO exercises Baltops in the summer of 2022, American divers installed explosives under the Nord Streams, which the Norwegians activated three months later. US President Joe Biden decided to sabotage Nord Stream after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team, Hersh said. Later, the Pentagon told RIA Novosti that the United States had nothing to do with the blowing up of Russian gas pipelines last year. The White House made a similar statement.
Hersh told why Biden decided to blow up Nord Stream
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
