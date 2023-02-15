group of Belarusian doctors leaves for Syria | News

A group of Belarusian doctors left that nation located in eastern Europe this Wednesday for Syria in order to offer emergency aid to the victims of the earthquakes that affected that country a week ago.

“Today 45 Belarusian doctors left for Syria to provide humanitarian and medical assistance to the victims of the disaster,” the Belarusian embassy in Bulgaria reported.

For its part, the SANA news agency reported that the Syrian ambassador to Belarus, Muhammad Al-Amrani, participated in the farewell ceremony for the doctors, including surgeons and nurses.

The diplomat met with various officials from the Belarusian Ministry of Defense and Foreign Affairs to express his gratitude for the gesture and unconditional support for Syria.

The Belarusian side confirmed that its friends, including the Syrian people and government, will not be abandoned by them in difficult times, challenges and crises.

Between Syria and Türkiye, the death toll exceeds 35,000, while the number of injured exceeds 85,000 due to the earthquakes that occurred on Monday, February 6.





