Moldova to close airspace during European summit

CHISINAU, February 15 – RIA Novosti. During the second summit of the European Political Community, which is scheduled for June 1 and 2 in Chisinau, the airspace of Moldova will be partially closed, according to the website of the Chisinau International Airport on Wednesday.

The President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, announced earlier that the summit would be held. She noted that 47 presidents and heads of government, as well as the leadership of the European Union, are expected at the event. Leaders meeting in Chisinau will discuss working together for peace in the context of the situation in Ukraine and related crises, defending democracy, strengthening energy security and the resilience of European states.

“On the occasion of the European Political Community summit, the airspace over the country will be partially closed to air traffic, only a few pre-cleared flights will be allowed. General aviation will also be stopped because class G will be completely closed on June 1-2, except for helicopters that will deliver summit delegates,” the administration of the Chisinau International Airport said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Moldovan airspace was temporarily closed for several hours. As later officially reported by the civil aviation authority of the republic, this measure was taken on the recommendation of the Ministry of Defense. The reason for the temporary ban on flights in the skies of Moldova was an unidentified aircraft that looked like a weather balloon. Now the airspace of Moldova is open.