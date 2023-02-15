New aftershock recorded at earthquake epicenter in Turkey

ANKARA, February 15 – RIA Novosti. An aftershock of magnitude 4.6 occurred in the province of Kahramanmaras, the epicenter of earthquakes in southeastern Turkey, TRT Haber TV channel reports.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmarash. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria. More than 35,000 people have died in Turkey, according to the latest data.