The EU representative called the visit of the Armenian Foreign Minister to Turkey historic

YEREVAN, Feb 15 – RIA Novosti. EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar named historic visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan to Turkey.

“This is a historic visit after Armenia’s decision to support a neighbor in need. I hope this is a harbinger of the development of Armenian-Turkish relations,” Klaar wrote on Twitter.

The Armenian Foreign Minister will leave for Turkey on Wednesday. This visit is significant in that there are no diplomatic relations between Ankara and Yerevan, although the process of their normalization is underway.

This is Mirzoyan’s second visit to Turkey, earlier he participated in a diplomatic forum in Antalya and held closed talks with his Turkish counterpart.

There are no diplomatic relations between Turkey and Armenia, the border between the two countries has been closed since 1993 at the initiative of Ankara. Difficult relations between the countries are caused by a number of circumstances related, in particular, to Ankara’s support for the Azerbaijani position on the Karabakh problem and Turkey’s sharp reaction to the process of international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire.

In January 2022, Moscow hosted the first meeting of special representatives for the normalization process between Armenia and Turkey – Deputy Chairman of the Armenian Parliament Ruben Rubinyan and former Turkish Ambassador to the United States Serdar Kilic. As the Russian Foreign Ministry reported, the parties during the talks showed their readiness to conduct a dialogue in a constructive, non-politicized manner. Three more meetings were held in Vienna.