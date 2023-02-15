Iran bets on strengthening relations with China | News

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi pointed out on Tuesday the need to strengthen relations between his country and China in various economic, commercial, scientific, technological and cultural fields.

President of Iran begins official visit to China

After meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the Iranian leader also confirmed the importance of the implementation of the comprehensive strategic partnership document between Iran and China, as it represents an important step to establish peace and stability in the region.

“Despite the opposition of the enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran and China to the consolidation and development of relations between the two countries, they have taken great steps with the favorable management of both parties,” said Ebrahim Raisi.

Meanwhile, Raisi expressed that “Westerners once again made a miscalculation regarding Islamic law. Republic of Iran, not knowing that Islamic Iran and its brave nation are more firmly than ever on the path of development and progress.”

For his part, Xi Jinping stressed that China is promoting the revitalization of the nation in different areas towards modernization, as well as defending world peace and common development.

“The Chinese government is also willing and fully prepared to develop cooperation in the field of trade and transit and cultural relations with Iran,” Xi Jinping said.

