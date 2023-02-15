Chinese Foreign Ministry vows countermeasures to US sanctions

BEIJING, Feb 15 – RIA Novosti. Beijing will take countermeasures in response to U.S. sanctions on Chinese companies imposed under the pretext of the balloon situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Wednesday.
The US Department of Commerce last Friday blacklisted six Chinese legal entities that, according to Washington, contribute to the development of the Chinese aerospace industry, including the creation of balloons.
“The erroneous entry of a Chinese civilian unmanned balloon into US airspace is an absolute accident that occurred due to force majeure,” the diplomat said. He pointed out that China has repeatedly explained the circumstances of the incident to the United States, but the American side has abused force, overreacted and aggravated the situation, and also used this as an excuse to impose illegal sanctions against Chinese enterprises and institutions.
China strongly opposes this and will, in accordance with the law, take countermeasures against relevant US entities that damage China‘s sovereignty and security,” he added.
