Italy approved the sixth package of military aid to Kyiv

Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. He warned that as the West pumped more and more long-range weapons into Ukraine, the geographical objectives of the special operation were moving further and further from the current line. The West must understand that the supply of weapons to Ukraine will not strengthen its security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. They added that the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, “including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel … in the UK, Germany Italy and other countries.”