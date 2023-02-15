Italy approved the sixth package of military aid to Kyiv

ROME, Feb 15 – RIA Novosti. Italy has approved the next, sixth, package of military aid supplies to Ukraine, new ones are not being prepared yet, Deputy Prime Minister, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said.

“Parliament authorized the shipment, in recent weeks we have already adopted the sixth decree. The Minister (of Defense of Italy , Guido) Crosetto and I illustrated it in detail at a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic (Copasir),” he said in an interview with the newspaper la Repubblica.

According to Tajani, Italy is now working with France to send Samp / T air defense systems to Ukraine “as soon as possible”. The Deputy Prime Minister stressed that a new supply package is not being prepared.

In an interview, Tajani touched on accusations of a pro-Russian stance against the leader of his Forward Italia party, Silvio Berlusconi. The country’s former prime minister on Sunday harshly criticized the actions of Volodymyr Zelensky, who, in his words, “it was enough to stop attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass” in order to prevent a devastating conflict.

According to Tajani, Forward Italy is ready to support new arms deliveries in Parliament.

Berlusconi, recalled his deputy, being a member of the European Parliament, “voted for resolutions” against the Russian Federation.

Italy is not a weak link. Finding solutions to stop weapons does not mean being weak. It’s just about giving preference to the path of peace in the most appropriate way,” the Italian Foreign Minister said.

According to Italian media reports, Italy and France intend to send a Samp / T battery with Aster anti-aircraft missiles worth 800 million euros to Kyiv.

Berlusconi, in Sunday statements to journalists, stressed that he “assesses the behavior of this gentleman very, very negatively” (Zelensky) and noted that he would never go to talk with him. The ex-premier also advised the US leadership to offer Kyiv a multibillion-dollar “Marshall plan to restore Ukraine” in exchange for a ceasefire.

These assessments of Berlusconi caused a very strong reaction. In Kyiv, as well as in some EU capitals, he was accused of assisting “Russian propaganda.” The Government Palace of Chigi hastened to state in this regard that “the support of Ukraine by the Italian government is firm and determined, as clearly stipulated in the program and as confirmed in all parliamentary majority votes.”

Earlier, Berlusconi has repeatedly expressed serious concern about the lack of specific proposals for a settlement in Ukraine. He stated that peace talks would be more likely to begin if Kyiv realized that it could no longer count on arms supplies and financial assistance from the West.

Russia sent a note to NATO countries because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov noted that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. He warned that as the West pumped more and more long-range weapons into Ukraine, the geographical objectives of the special operation were moving further and further from the current line. The West must understand that the supply of weapons to Ukraine will not strengthen its security, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. They added that the US and NATO are directly involved in the conflict in Ukraine, “including not only the supply of weapons, but also the training of personnel … in the UK, Germany Italy and other countries.”