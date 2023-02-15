|Fact-checking
“The Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation declares that the parliaments of the countries of the world can and should seek from the US Congress to make public all information about the military-applied projects being implemented by the US Department of Defense under the guise of “medical and biological activities” that violate the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Stockpiles bacteriological (biological) and toxin weapons and their destruction,” the document says.
According to Russian parliamentarians, it is also necessary to invite legislators of other countries to request information from the leadership of their states about the presence of US military-biological activities in their territories.
“This will make it possible to reveal the true content of the biomedical projects being implemented by the United States and prevent the military-biological threats hidden in them and catastrophic consequences for the life and health of people,” the authors of the appeal believe.
Russian legislators noted that “about 400 dual-use biological laboratories controlled by Washington” are currently operating on the territories of other states.
Earlier, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council, co-chairman of the parliamentary commission to investigate the activities of US biological laboratories in Ukraine, Konstantin Kosachev, said that the Federation Council and the State Duma could discuss the report of the commission on March 15, when both chambers would hold a plenary session. If the document is approved, it will be sent to the country’s leadership and posted on the Internet.
Translation by RJ983
Disclaimer: Via RIA Novosti – Checked
