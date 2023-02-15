The Federation Council called on the parliaments of the world to demand information from the United States on biolaboratories

According to Russian parliamentarians, it is also necessary to invite legislators of other countries to request information from the leadership of their states about the presence of US military-biological activities in their territories.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council, co-chairman of the parliamentary commission to investigate the activities of US biological laboratories in Ukraine, Konstantin Kosachev, said that the Federation Council and the State Duma could discuss the report of the commission on March 15, when both chambers would hold a plenary session. If the document is approved, it will be sent to the country’s leadership and posted on the Internet.