WHO recognizes earthquakes in Turkey and Syria as catastrophe of the century

MOSCOW, February 15 – RIA Novosti. Powerful earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria just over a week ago were the worst natural disaster in Europe in a century, the statement said. WHO

Hans Kluge, regional director of the World Health Organization in Europe, said: “We are still learning about the extent of the disaster. Its real damage has not been calculated.”

More than 31,000 deaths have been confirmed in Turkey and nearly 5,000 in Syria, Kluge said, and the figure continues to rise. At least 26 million people in both countries are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The WHO has launched an appeal for $43 million in earthquake relief and is likely to ask for more.

Yesterday, 20:12 Turkey earthquake death toll reaches 35,418

“I expect that in the coming days, as we better understand the scale of the crisis and the humanitarian needs, this amount will at least double,” Kluge said.

As water supply is disrupted and unsanitary conditions reign at the disaster sites, there is growing concern about the spread of infectious diseases, the WHO notes.

Around 80,000 people are in hospitals, according to Turkish authorities, putting a huge strain on the healthcare system, which itself was hit hard by the disaster.

“We have initiated the largest deployment of ambulances in the WHO European Region in our 75-year history,” summed up Hans Kluge. Their goal is to replace devastated hospitals, focusing on critically injured patients.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 with an interval of nine hours in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey. The tremors, followed by hundreds of aftershocks, were felt in 10 provinces of the country and neighboring states, including Syria.